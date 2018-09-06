Burt Reynolds dies aged 82 The Boogie Nights star passed away in Florida

Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82. The Boogie Nights actor died in Florida after suffering a heart attack, his publicist said on Thursday. Burt was known to have heart problems and previously underwent heart bypass surgery in 2010. He is survived by his son, Quinton, 30, from his marriage to Loni Anderson. The pair split in 1994.

The Hollywood star shot to fame in Deliverance in 1972, and has gone on to star in a number of movies, including Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run and Boogie Nights, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. However, his career suffered in the 1980s and he suffered failed investments in a Florida football team and restaurants.

Burt Reynolds in his breakout role in Deliverance

Burt had continued to work into his 80s, and recent film credits include roles in Henri, Shadow Fighter and Miami Love Affair. He had a role in upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set for release in 2019 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Loading the player...

See the stars we lost in 2018

After the sad news of his death was announced on Thursday, several stars took to social media to pay tribute. Arnold Schwarzenegger said Burt had been his hero, writing on Twitter: "Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humour - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family."

GALLERY: In memoriam - stars we lost in 2018

Burt is also known for his role in Smokey and the Bandit

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg wrote: "Rest in peace to a legend and a friend." The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley added: "Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance. I'll never forget how much that meant to me."