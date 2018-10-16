Find out which Strictly couples will be performing rare dance styles this week Are you looking forward to checking out these dance moves?

Two lucky dance couples were given 'Couples' Choice' this week, meaning that they can choose a dance style that isn't usually seen in ballroom dancing as a special change up to the normal routines on the popular show, Strictly Come Dancing. As such, it has been revealed that Lauren and AJ will be performing a contemporary dance to Runnin' by Naughty Boy feat. Beyonce, while Charles and Karen will do a street and commercial routine to Get Up Off That Thing by James Brown.

Charles and Karen will perform a street and commercial routine

While the couples try their new dance styles, it is business as usual for the other contestants! Joe and Dianne will perform a Waltz to The Rainbow Connection by Sleeping at Last, Graeme and Oti will show their Tango skills to Roxanne by The Police, Dr Ranj and Janette will perform an American Smooth routine to Wouldn't It Be Nice by the Beach Boys, and Seann and Katya will take on a Quickstep to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg. Kate and Aljaz will be keeping things slow and elegant with a Viennese Waltz to Finally Mine by Juliet Roberts, while Faye and Giovanni will do a Foxtrot to Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars. Stacey and Kevin will show off their moves in a Samba to Tequila by David Hirschfelder, and Ashley and Pasha will perform a Rumba to Something about the Way You Look Tonight by Elton John.

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, Danny and Amy will pick up the tempo with a Jive to Flip, Flop and Fly by Ellis Hall, and Vick and Graziano will try their hand at a Cha Cha to More Than Friends by James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh. Speaking about the new theme of 'Couple's choice' for the 2018 series, a Strictly Come Dancing spokesman told Metro: "This series of Strictly we are introducing a brand-new dance category, Couples Choice. This will give our celebrities and professional dancers an even greater opportunity to showcase their skills and for the show to celebrate even more styles of dance."

