Seann Walsh's ex Rebecca Humphries makes defiant comeback after split from Strictly star The couple split following Seann's kiss with Katya Jones

After she publicly dumped Seann Walsh on Twitter last week, actress Rebecca Humphries has revealed she is well and truly "back". The 32-year-old was left heartbroken after the comedian was recently spotted kissing his Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Katya Jones, in pictures which emerged in The Sun and were taken on the night of Rebecca's birthday. Taking to her Instagram page, the TV actress shared a picture of Beyoncé from her music video of Hold Up. In the caption, she wrote: "She's back! #takenoutthetrash #andtookthecat."

Rebecca Humphries has taken a swipe at Seann Walsh on Instagram

Rebecca, who was in a relationship with Seann for five years, won a legion of followers after posting a defiant statement in which she announced their split. She even revealed that she had taken their shared cat with her when moving out of their house. At the time, Rebecca wrote: "Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn't sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up."

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have apologised for their kiss

She later added that the photographs were taken on her birthday - and that she voiced her suspicions to Seann, but they were shut down. "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour," she said. Last week, Seann and Katya were forced to address their kiss on It Takes Two, with the celebrity comedian once again apologising for his actions. Speaking about splitting from his girlfriend, he added: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that. I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

