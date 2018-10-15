Rachel Riley hints she's ready to get married to Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

Rachel Riley has hinted that she is ready to get married to her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev. The Countdown presenter, 32, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself catching the bride's bouquet at a friend's wedding - and if superstitions are anything to go by, Rachel could be the next one in her social circle to get married! Taking to her Instagram page on Monday after the celebrations, Rachel shared: "Well that’s that then! Congratulations to the bride and bear, Leah and Andy. Can't beat a good wedding, especially one with an Essex 90s garage playlist."

Rachel Riley has been with Strictly star Pasha since 2014

She also added the hashtag #caughtthebouquet. Fans rushed to post comments, with one saying: "Your time will come again." Another added: "Caught the bouquet?" Rachel met Pasha, 38, in 2013 when they were partnered together on Strictly. At the time she was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the BBC dancing show. The TV star went on to confess that she remained "good friends" with her ex James.

Last year, Rachel opened up about her four-year romance with Pasha but claimed that they have no immediate plans to get married. "I am in love now," she told the Express. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don't think I need that pressure any more. And I am perfectly happy. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning, or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." The mathematician then went on to confess that having kids is "not on her radar" for the pair at the moment. Speaking to Mail On Sunday's Event magazine this year, she shared: "All my friends are getting pregnant at the moment. That's good for them, but it's currently not on my radar. I don't know about the future."

