Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones breaks Twitter silence as she and Seann Walsh are saved from dance-off

Following Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing results, Katya Jones took to Twitter to thank her fans for saving her and Seann Walsh on the show. The pair, who performed the Charleston on the weekend, have been keeping a low-profile on social media after their "drunken" kiss - something which has been dominating the headlines over the past few days. Katya, 29, simply retweeted this message from the official Strictly account: "No Dance-Off for @SeannWalsh and @Mrs_katjones, they're safe #Strictly" and added: "Thank you."

Katya Jones and Seann Walsh danced the Charleston

Strictly fans said goodbye to Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez following their dance-off with Charles Venn and Karen Clifton over the weekend. Neither Seann nor Katya posted on social media since the photos of their kiss emerged - something they regularly have been doing to keep fans updated with their dance rehearsals. After the expose, the pair publicly apologised for their actions on their respective Twitter accounts.

Last week, Seann and Katya were forced to address their kiss on It Takes Two, with the celebrity comedian once again apologising for his actions. "I made a mistake, which I'm very sorry for - sorry for the hurt that I've caused," he explained. "You never think about the extent of the damage that you're going to do in a moment... I'm not perfect, far from it."

Speaking about splitting from his girlfriend, who penned a statement about his kiss with Katya, he added: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that. I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

