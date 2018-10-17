Ayda Field says she knew about Meghan Markle's pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding Prince Harry and Meghan announced their baby news to the world on Monday

Ayda Field has revealed she managed to guess that the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant when they both attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding on Friday. The X Factor judge, who is married to Robbie Williams, confessed she had her suspicions after noticing Meghan keeping her coat on indoors, just days before she and Prince Harry announced their happy news. Speaking at the ITV Palooza via The Mirror, Ayda shared: "It was a very special celebration. I'm still pinching myself that it happened. I had my suspicions [about the baby]. I had my suspicions but not that I had any confirmation of that."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Princess Eugenie's wedding

She added: "But that coat, as a lady when you've had babies. A button-up coat and you wear it indoors." At the royal wedding, Ayda was every inch the proud mother as she watched her six-year-old daughter Teddy take on the role of bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte on the big day. Her husband then treated guests at the reception by performing some of his classic hits, including the iconic wedding song Angels. "He did a little impromptu performance," continued Ayda. "It was incredible. It was really good. It was amazing that he went from eating his dinner to jumping up on stage."

Celebrities and fellow guests certainly let their hair down at the reception, with many taking to Instagram to show just how much fun they had. Ayda shared a photo of the pair dressed up and looking amazing at the black-tie evening event, along with the caption: "Celebrating the bride and groom on an evening of love and a lifetime of happiness… to Eugenie and Jack." In the early hours of Saturday morning, she posted another photo and joked: "Pooped from too much partying."

