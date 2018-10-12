Proud parents Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share photo ahead of daughter Theodora's wedding duties Didn't little Teddie do a great job?

Before Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field attended the royal wedding on Friday morning, Ayda shared a personal photo of the pair along with a sweet message for her husband. The X Factor judge uploaded a photograph of the pair dressed up before heading to the service in Windsor, along with the message: "Love is in the air @robbiewilliams." She also thanked designer Giorgio Armani who dressed the couple, Philip Tracy who created her hat and Jessica McCormack Diamonds who kept her "sparkling" for the occasion. They were also preparing to proudly watch their daughter Theodora - or Teddie for short - fulfill her role as bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie who married Jack Brooksbank in the Windsor ceremony!

Robbie and Ayda pose in the hotel before heading to the ceremony

Fans were quick to praise Robbie and Ayda's daughter for doing a brilliant job, with one writing: "Theodora looked adorable as did all the little ones. She is so much like @robbiewilliams to look at...both cheeky," while another said: "I loved your looks, and you must be very proud of Teddy, she is so like Robbie." They attended the ceremony with Ayda's mum, Gwen Field, who lost her hat to the winds of Windsor before entering the church (she managed to get it back!). Other celebrity guests who attended the star-studded wedding included Liv Tyler, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Pixie Geldof and Demi Moore.

READ: Heavily pregnant Pippa Middleton makes surprise appearance at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Teddie fulfilling her duty as bridesmaid

Theodora Rose Williams, the eldest daughter of Robbie and Ayda - made her first public debut since she was born. The six-year-old's face has been covered until now by her protective parents, but now it is clear for all to see that she is Robbie's double! With the same large brown eyes and dark brown hair, little Teddy looked happy and confident as she played a role in the special day. What an amazing day out for this gorgeous family!

WATCH: Robbie and Ayda Williams arrive at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Loading the player...

READ: Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy seen for first time at Princess Eugenie's wedding – and she's identical to her dad

Come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the spectacular carriage procession.