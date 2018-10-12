Teddy Williams made her starring debut at royal wedding – but where was her brother Charlie? The eldest child of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field stole the show as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy made an adorable bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding, and her parents, along with grandmother Gwen Field beamed with pride as she enjoyed her starring moment. But there was somebody missing from the wedding – her younger brother Charlie. While her baby sister Coco – who was born at the beginning of September – would have been too young to attend the wedding, three-year-old Charlie also stayed behind at the hotel the family had been staying during the wedding weekend. Luckily for Charlie, he would have been kept entertained by family friends and their young children, who were also staying at the same venue.

Teddy Williams with fellow bridesmaid Princess Charlotte

Teddy had plenty of show-stopping moments throughout the wedding, including asking Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen. "Are you a Princess", Teddy then asked after being told a "no" from the mother-of-the-bride, to which Sarah answered: "Yes". Mixing with royalty, Teddy also showed that she was a natural when it came to waving to the adoring crowds that had stopped by to watch the second royal wedding of the year.

The big day also marked Teddy's public debut, after her protective parents made the choice to shield her from the limelight since she was born. It was evident for all to see that Teddy was the double of her famous dad, and was also quick to perfect her royal wave for the adoring crowds in Windsor.

Robbie and Ayda's son Charlie wasn't at the wedding

What's more, Teddy and the rest of the bridesmaids and pageboys were kept entertained throughout the wedding, thanks to Eugenie's very thoughtful gift idea. A source told HELLO! that the children had all received a personalised goody bag containing everything from colouring books to dress up glasses and magic painting.

Teddy perfected her royal wave

The goody bags would have been ideal for the children to enjoy during the speeches at the reception, which may guests described as "emotional" and "lovely". One source told HELLO! about Andrew's touching father of the bride speech. He said: "The one thing that made me cry was the Duke, when he said he was going to do something he's never done before; he went over to his new son-in-law and hugged him. He isn't a very tactile person."

The guest added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] and Jack's family." Another wedding guest revealed that the new groom was told to get off his chair so he jumped off the chair, having made a "really lovely speech".

