Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy seen for first time at Princess Eugenie's wedding – and she's identical to her dad Teddy is just so cute!

Princess Eugenie's adorable bridesmaids and pageboys played a very important role at her royal wedding on Friday, as they arrived at St George's Chapel just before the bride, accompanied by special attendant Lady Louise Windsor. Among the mini bridal party was Theodora Rose Williams, the eldest daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field - marking her first public debut since she was born. The six-year-old's face has been covered until now by her protective parents, and it was clear for all to see that she's Robbie's double! With the same large brown eyes and dark brown hair, little Teddy looked happy and confident as she played a role in the special day.

Princess Eugenie's bridesmaid Teddy made her public debut

Teddy was joined by fellow bridesmaids Princess Charlotte, sisters Savannah and Isla Philips, Mia Tindall and Maud Windsor. Meanwhile, Louis de Givenchy, the son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy and Prince George acted as pageboys. Just before her starring role, little Teddy was tucked up early the night before after enjoying dinner at a plush five-star hotel near Windsor with her family, a source exclusively told HELLO!. Later in the evening, groom Jack Brooksbank and Ayda enjoyed catching up after bumping into each other in the hotel, and the good friends were clearly excited to see each other. "Jack and Ayda caught up later that night and he told her how sweet Teddy had been," the source added. "Ayda was laughing about the need to pop to M&S to pick up some Percy Pig sweeties," the source added, "presumably in case of bribing emergencies!"

MORE: Royal wedding live updates

Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie arrives at the chapel

Eugenie was introduced to Teddy's parents several years ago by her mum, Sarah Ferguson. Over the years, Eugenie and Robbie have become firm friends, with Daily Mail quoting that the former Take That star "is the brother she never had". Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were invited to Robbie's Eurovision song contest viewing party in 2011, which took place at his family home in Wiltshire. It was previously reported that Sarah would regularly hang with Robbie and Ayda in Los Angeles - where they have homes. "He gets on really well with Beatrice," a source told The Mirror. "He treats her like a little sister and looks after her. It's really sweet."

READ: Lady Louise Windsor looks all grown up at royal wedding

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the spectacular carriage procession.