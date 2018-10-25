Strictly Come Dancing's Kate Silverton shares rare photo of daughter The BBC news reader is a doting mum to Clemency and Wilbur

Kate Silverton has been busy in rehearsals ahead of Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing, as well as taking care of her two young children, Clemency, six, and Wilbur, three. And on Thursday during the half term holidays, Kate enjoyed spending some quality time with her first-born. The doting mum posted a fun video on Instagram Stories of the pair having fun with the filters, which made their lips enlarge when they moved. "Mummy, daughter time," Kate captioned the sweet footage. Kate shares her two children with husband Mike Heron, and they have been enjoying watching her on Strictly with dance partner Aljaz Skorianec.

Kate Silverton and daughter Clemancy

Aljaz has met Clemency and Wilbur a number of times, and the pro dancer even managed to confuse Strictly fans last month when he posted a photograph of him and Wilbur. Many believed that Wilbur was his son due to their similar features. One person commented on the picture writing: "He has your beautiful smile, Aljaz," while another said: "He's so much like you." Aljaz even went to Wilbur's nursery with Kate to practice their dance moves in front of the children.

Kate's son Wilbur with her dance partner Aljaz

Kate has previously spoken to HELLO! about juggling Strictly with being a parent, saying: "The reason why I have never done Strictly before is because I have two children. My kids are too young, now they are four and nearly seven - I just thought now it would be a good time to take part." Kate confessed she is more than ready to give her everything in a bid to dance her way to victory.

"It's interesting because it's really full on - and my husband also works away a lot, so we are 'juggling juggling' the situation a lot between us," the TV star shared. "But the nice thing is, I took Wil to a photoshoot, which is hilarious - so I had to get Graziano [Di Prima] to babysit. They were wrestling on the floor at one point." She added: "So you know, I can get the children involved which is great. But I have only been only working part-time since I came back from maternity leave. So I'm taking some time adjusting."

