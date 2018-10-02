Kate Silverton reveals the impact Strictly has already had on her marriage Kate and husband Mike have been married for eight years

Following her surprise kiss with handsome partner Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly's first show last week, Kate Silverton has opened up about taking part in the hit BBC dance show and revealed that it has already made an impact on her marriage. Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Tuesday's GMB show, the newsreader said that far from negatively affecting her marriage to Mike Heron, the show has actually reinvigorated it.

Talking about the infamous 'Strictly curse', Kate, 48, confessed although she wouldn't let her husband Mike take part, he was loving her being on the show.

"I would call it marriage magic...He did say to me, 'if the roles were reversed'. Yeah, it wouldn't happen! My husband is very, very cool with it, and more to the point is loving the impact it’s having on his wife," she said.

MORE: The moment Strictly's Kate Silverton married husband Mike Heron - exclusive

Asked for further details, she added: "No, it's early morning!… how have I got into this?" She confessed "yes" it had energised her marriage.

Kate, who has two children, Wilbur and Clemency, with her husband of eight years, also spoke about the difference between the show and her day job, adding: "We are dealing with very serious issues the whole time, that is our world, as journalists. I turned it down before, the timing wasn't right. This year it just felt like the right thing to be doing."

RELATED: Aljaz Skorjanec's sweet message to Kate Silverton after their Strictly kiss

"I'm loving it. This is a nice interlude. It's also allowing me to talk about children’s mental health," she told the presenters.

Speaking on the link between mental health and dance, she said: "I now realise how addictive dance is… the endorphin levels, it reduces cortisol. It just makes you feel good to be alive and you are getting fit, what's not to love?"