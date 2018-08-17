Strictly contestant Kate Silverton reveals daughter Clemency can’t wait to try mum’s glitter The BBC news correspondent was revealed as a contestant on Friday’s One Show

Strictly Come Dancing has gained a good'un! HELLO! is delighted to hear the news that Kate Silverton - BBC presenter and co-host of our Star Mum Awards - has been signed up to take part in the hit dance show. But we’re not quite as excited as her daughter, Clemency, who is already planning how to get her hands on her mum’s Strictly glitter and sparkle!

Kate celebrating at HELLO!'s 30th party

Talking to HELLO! as news broke of her involvement in the 2018 show, an excited Kate revealed she’s wanted to take part in the programme for many years, but the timing has never been quite right. Whether it was international travel with work (Kate has reported on the frontline in Afghanistan and Iraq, in addition to Lesotho and Kenya) or family commitments (and pregnancies), something has always got in the way of her signing on the dotted line.

MORE: Kevin Clifton defends Strictly's sign-ups so far

But this year there was nothing stopping her. And her six-year-old daughter Clemency and little boy Wilbur, two, will be there every step of the way, cheering on their mum. "I am looking forward to sharing the experience with my daughter who is already in awe of so much sparkle and glitter," an excited Kate told HELLO! exclusively. "I am excited about everything to be honest," she admitted, "Life is nothing if not an adventure and I love an adventure! I watched the Greatest Showman recently with Clemency and at the end of the movie there is a quote by Barnham: 'There is no nobler art than making others happy' and I love that. Strictly is such a joyful show - it makes me happy when I watch it and I am delighted to finally be able to be part of the Strictly family this year.”

MORE: Our favourite celebrity families

Katie joins other hopefuls including Katie Piper (the winner of HELLO!’s Celebrity Inspiration Award at our Star Mums event earlier this year) and one of HELLO!’s Rising Stars of 2018, Vick Hope. And they're all looking forward to putting their best dancing foot forward when the show returns to our screens in September.

Katie Piper is also taking part in the new show

"I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV," Katie Piper said as news broke of her involvement. "I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can’t wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I’m nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can’t wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

Pick up the new HELLO! magazine, out Monday, for Kate's full interview and our full report on the 2018 lineup so far!

Make sure you never miss a STRICTLY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.