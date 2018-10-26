Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec admits he's feeling broody The Strictly pro is married to fellow dancer Janette Manrara

He recently became a proud uncle to his baby niece, so it's no wonder Aljaz Skorjanec is thinking about starting a family with his wife, fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara. Speaking to HELLO! on Friday, the first-time uncle revealed how delighted his family are following baby Zala's arrival. "Little Zala is my biggest fan," he gushed. When asked if being an uncle makes him want kids of his own, the pro dancer replied: "Yes it does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything."

Aljaz Skorjanec wants to have a family of his own soon

He added: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids." Aljaz's sister Lara welcomed baby Zala into the world earlier this month, and the TV star has been gushing about her ever since. "She's the first [grandchild] in the family - so it's even more special," he continued. "It's a bit weird calling my mum and dad, grandma and grandpa." Aljaz, who has been with Janette for seven years, became engaged in 2015 after he popped the question with a gorgeous ring; they then tied the knot two years later.

Meanwhile, Aljaz's celebrity partner Kate Silverton went on to admit that the dancer has been a huge hit with her children and their friends. "Aljaz came to do the school run with me which was super cute," she revealed. "He was like the Pied Piper, even the mums and the kids at school were like, 'Make way, make way.'" The BBC newsreader is a doting mother to two children - six-year-old Clemency and four-year-old Wilbur - whom she shares with husband Mike Heron.

