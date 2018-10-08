Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec delights fans with exciting baby news - see the sweet picture Congratulations are in order!

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has announced some exciting news - the professional dancer has become a proud uncle to a niece called Zala! Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the 28-year-old shared a picture of his sister's newborn baby alongside the caption which read: "Welcome to the world little Zala! Best day ever! #CallMeUncle." His wife, fellow Strictly dancer Janette Manrara, also shared her delight by sharing the same snap, and wrote: "Meet little Zala.... Congratulations @laraskorjanec & @nejcljubic! #AuntJanette."

Aljaz Skorjanec has revealed he has become an uncle

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath the picture, with one saying: "Congratulations to you and all your family Aljaz. She's a very lucky girl, to have you as an uncle. xx." Another remarked: "Aww so precious, congratulations on becoming an uncle." Aljaz's Strictly friends also congratulated the dancer with Giovanni Pernice writing: "Yeeeeeeeees .... yeeeeees yeeees !!!!congraz brother !!!" [sic] Gorka Marquez added: "CONGRATULATIONS UNCLE!!!!!" Aljaz's former celebrity dance partner Gemma Atkinson gushed: "Oh my!!!!! Congratulations to you all."

The new uncle announced his sister Lara's pregnancy in April, tweeting: "I can finally scream it out loud…I WILL BE UNCLE ALJAZ!! Beaming of happiness!! Congratulations to my little @LaraSkorjanec and @nejc_ljubic!" There's no denying that Aljaz is extremely close with his family, who live in his native Slovenia. The star was raised with his younger sister in a house built by his dad, Srecko, and ate food his mother Natasa grew on their allotment. The dancer frequently returns home to be with his family, and previously told the Mail: "If I have a few days off, I'll often fly home to see them, to sleep in my bedroom, eat tomatoes."

