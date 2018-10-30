Strictly's Katya and Neil Jones put on a united front for the first time since 'kiss-gate' scandal The Strictly stars joined forces for this year's Pride of Britain Awards

Katya Jones and her husband Neil looked picture perfect as they hit the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening, their first red-carpet appearance since the Russian beauty was pictured kissing her Strictly Come Dancing partner Seann Walsh. Arriving together at the grand Grosvenor House Hotel in London, the professional dancers put on a united front before they happily posed for pictures. Katya, 29, turned heads in a striking metallic off-the-shoulder gown, while her partner looked dapper in a navy tailored suit.

Katya and Neil Jones at the Pride of Britain Awards

It also seems Neil has been on hand supporting Katya after she and Seann were eliminated from the BBC competition over the weekend. Neil, 35, chose not to address the recent kiss scandal surrounding his wife of five years, and has instead defiantly stood by her side. After the news first emerged, Katya confirmed that the pair are "fine", while Seann parted ways from his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries. "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions," Katya tweeted at the time. "I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

During Katya and Seann's exit speech, the comedian made reference to the backlash they have faced in recent weeks. "When you watch it and hear people at the end say, 'This has been the best experience in my life,' you don't really believe it," he explained. "But this has been without a doubt the best experience of my life. Probably bar the last few weeks." He added: "But generally speaking, from the beginning it really was. I can't believe, it's been amazing." Turning to Seann, Katya then told him: "It wasn’t easy but thank you for your commitment every single day," before adding: "Thanks for making me laugh a lot." To which Seann responded: "It's been a dream come true and that's because of you."

