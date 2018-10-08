Strictly's Neil Jones shares defiant shirtless picture after wife Katya's apology Katya Jones has apologised for drunkenly kissing Seann Walsh

Neil Jones, the husband of Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones, has posted a defiant Instagram post following his wife's public apology. Katya recently came under fire after she was seen kissing her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh during a drunken night out in London last week, in pictures obtained by The Sun. Neil, also a dancer on Strictly, took to his social media page to share a shirtless picture of himself, highlighting "positive vibes" and "Monday motivation". In a tongue-in-cheek post, he wrote: "It's Monday and if you don’t mind I'm just going to hang out by the rocks with my smouldering look."

Neil and Katya Jones have been married since 2013

A short while after the pictures emerged, Neil shared a clip of Katya and Seann's Matrix-themed paso doble in which he revealed how "proud" he was of their routine. "Wow last night's @bbcstrictly movie week was really epic and I'm really proud of @mrs_katjones and @seannwalsh Paso Doble," he said in the caption. "Great shapes and of course like always the choreography was on point." Following their embrace, Katya and Seann took to their respective Twitter pages on Sunday to apologise for their "mistake". The Strictly champion tweeted: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

Meanwhile, the comedian's statement read: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for." The photographs were taken on Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries' birthday. Rebecca and Seann have since unfollowed each other on social media, indicating they have most likely gone their separate ways. It was also recently revealed that Seann and Katya will continue to dance together, with a show representative telling HELLO!: "No-one will be changing partners and it's very much business as usual for all three."

