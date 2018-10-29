Seann Walsh's ex-girlfriend reacts after he gets voted off Strictly Come Dancing with Katya Jones The actress dumped the Strictly star after he was caught kissing Katya Jones

The former girlfriend of Seann Walsh has taken to social media after it was revealed that the comedian and his dance partner Katya Jones were voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night's show. Rebecca Humphries, who dumped Seann during the competition, has kept a dignified silence following the "kiss-gate" scandal, which saw her then-boyfriend share a drunken kiss with his professional dancer. But on Monday morning, Rebecca took to Instagram to share a picture of her cat - which she "took" after the split. "This is Winston and he doesn’t want to cause trouble," she cryptically captioned the snap.

Rebecca Humphries posted this cute picture of her cat

Her followers immediately posted lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "He's gorgeous! Just like his mama." Another said: "He's no trouble maker. He's definitely a lover, not a fighter." A third post read: "Beautiful cat. Love the name too, @beckshumps." One other follower remarked: "He's much better looking." Rebecca, 32, was left heartbroken after Seann was recently spotted kissing his Katya, in pictures which emerged in The Sun and were taken on the night of her birthday. Taking to her Instagram page, the TV actress shared a picture of Beyoncé from her music video of Hold Up. In the caption, she wrote: "She's back! #takenoutthetrash #andtookthecat."

Rebecca, who was in a relationship with Seann for five years, won a legion of followers after posting a defiant statement in which she announced their split. She even revealed that she had taken their shared cat with her when moving out of their house. At the time, Rebecca wrote: "Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn't sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up." She added: "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour." Rebecca then concluded: "Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I'm not sorry I took the cat though."

