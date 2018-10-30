Phillip Schofield opens up about meeting Declan Donnelly's baby daughter Isla Elizabeth The presenter and his wife visited the new parents earlier this month

Phillip Schofield has opened up about meeting Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall's newborn daughter Isla Elizabeth, revealing that the two-month-old is "gorgeous". The This Morning presenter was speaking to Tuesday's guests, I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp presenters Joel Dommett, Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt, when he said he had visited Dec at home with his wife Stephanie. "I went round to Dec's house the other day, we went to see the new baby," he told the trio. Which prompted Joe Swash to ask, "How's the baby?", to which Phillip replied: "Gorgeous, gorgeous Isla".

Dec and Ali welcomed baby Ali back in September

Phillip and wife Stephanie were pictured visiting the new parents two weeks ago, arriving laden with gifts at the family's West London property.

Dec and Ali welcomed their first daughter into the world in September, announcing the exciting news to fans on Twitter. ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

The family-of-three are preparing to fly to Australia this week, where they will stay until the end of I'm a Celebrity…Get me Out of Here!, which finishes in December. This year's co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, revealed back in September that the new parents would be taking their newborn Down Under, as would she. Talking to Phillip on This Morning she said: "I can't wait for cuddles with her [Isla Elizabeth]. I think she'll be coming to Australia as well!"

Phillip with wife Stephanie

The 37-year-old mum-of-three also revealed to Phil and viewers that she would be taking her kids and husband with her to Australia. "The weird thing is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

