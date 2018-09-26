Declan Donnelly reveals the adorable gift he got from new baby daughter for his birthday This is so cute!

Declan Donnelly has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their recent birthday wishes, also sweetly joking about what his baby daughter had got him for his birthday. He wrote on the social media site: "I’ve had the loveliest of birthdays. I got a card from my 3-week-old daughter, she’s very advanced. Although her handwriting looks suspiciously like that of the dog (I suspect he wrote it really). Anyhoo, thank you all for the lovely birthday messsges, you’re bloody great. D xx."

Ant's tongue-in-cheek birthday post to Dec

Dec celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday, and received plenty of well wishes from his fans as well as his celebrity pals. Ant McPartlin even broke his social media silence to share a hilarious picture of the new dad posing behind a flamenco dress whilst on holiday in Spain, writing: "Happy Birthday from the big one to the little one! A," alongside a crying-with-laughter emoji.

MORE: Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall take baby daughter for first stroll - see the adorable pictures

Loading the player...

The presenters' I'm A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway co-star Scarlett Moffatt also shared a sweet photo to mark Dec's birthday, choosing an adorable throwback shot from the day she was crowned queen of the jungle. "Happy birthday Dec!! Have the greatest day!!" she wrote in the caption, which was accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Scarlett also shared a sweet post to mark Dec's birthday

It was no doubt a very special day for Dec, as it was his first birthday since welcoming his little girl with wife Ali Astall. The couple announced the arrival of Isla Elizabeth Anne earlier this month. Proud Dec revealed the news on social media, writing: ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x." Aw!

MORE: Is Holly Willoughby being paid the same as Declan Donnelly for I'm a Celeb?

At that time, proud friend Ant also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. His message read: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx." The post delighted fans, who were quick to comment on it. One wrote: "Aww, Isla is a very lucky girl having such a fab Uncle Ant," while another said: "This is the cutest tweet ever." A third added: "Aww, this just gave me the biggest smile."