Scarlett Moffatt marks Dec's birthday with photo from this very special occasion What a lovely picture!

Scarlett Moffatt was one of the many celebrities to pay tribute to Declan Donnelly on his birthday on Monday, and she chose to mark her friend's big day with a photo of the pair and Ant McPartlin from a very special time in her life. Taking to Instagram, Scarlett posted a picture of the trio just after she had been crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity in 2016, with Scarlett sporting the jungle queen crown and beaming with joy. "Happy birthday Dec!! Have the greatest day!!" she wrote in the caption, which was accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Scarlett Moffatt chose to mark Dec's birthday with a throwback photo of her winning I'm A Celeb

The moment showed the strong friendship between Scarlett and Ant and Dec – who she had admired as a fan for many years before meeting them. Since the show, Scarlett has gone on to present Saturday Night Takeaway with the TV duo, and even filled in for Ant earlier in the year along with Stephen Mulhern. The pair helped support Dec for the final two shows of the series following Ant's drink-driving arrest in March, including the Florida special.

Ant – who has been keeping a low profile over the past few months – also wished his best friend many happy returns. The star, 42, who last week celebrated six months of being sober, took to Twitter to share a hilarious picture of the new dad posing behind a flamenco dress whilst on holiday in Spain. "Happy Birthday from the big one to the little one! A," he captioned the sweet snap alongside a face with tears of joy emoji.

Scarlett even stepped in for Ant earlier in the year on Saturday Night Takeaway

Fans were delighted with the sweet comment, with many complimenting Ant on the choice of photo. "This is the best picture I've ever seen. It's being saved to my phone and it's gonna be my phone background," wrote one. Another follower said: "Great pic happy birthday Dec. First birthday as a Daddy too. Xx"

Dec's birthday marks his first as a dad, following the arrival of his first child, daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne, earlier this month. Dec announced the news on social media shortly after the birth, writing: ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

