Strictly's Gorka Marquez shares most romantic photo kissing birthday girl Gemma Atkinson The couple have been dating for nearly a year

Happy birthday to Gemma Atkinson! The actress' boyfriend Gorka Marquez has posted the most romantic photo of the couple kissing – and it's giving us all the feels. The Strictly Come Dancing pro paid a touching tribute to Gemma, writing on Instagram: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY!!! 34 years ago you came into this world and were the best present to your mum & dad. 34 years later I am the lucky guy beside you who gets to spend your birthday with you!!"

Gorka, 28, continued: "Hopefully I can make this day as special for you as you make me feel every day. There isn't enough presents in the world to pay you back for the best present you give me... your love and the chance to love you back! Happy birthday and many more to come together."

Gorka shared the sweetest photo of the couple kissing

The Spanish star also shared some gorgeous photos of the pair on Instagram Stories, looking very loved-up in throwback holiday snaps. Over on her social media, Gemma revealed that Gorka had surprised her with a visit. "It's my birthday tomorrow," Gemma said in a video. "Look who's come to surprise me. I wasn't supposed to be seeing him until Saturday and he's surprised me!" Gorka flashed into view, kissing his girlfriend on the cheek.

MORE: A year of love: meet the women who have inspired us in 2018

The Strictly star also posted some sweet throwback snaps

While the couple will no doubt want to celebrate Gemma's big day, Gorka will be busy rehearsing and performing in Blackpool this weekend. The most anticipated episode of Strictly falls on Saturday, when the remaining couples take to the dance floor in Blackpool – the home of ballroom dancing. Gorka will take part in the group dances, but sadly he and his celebrity partner Katie Piper were booted off the competition last month.

MORE: Meghan Markle just wore a £49 M&S dress

Gemma reveals she nearly friend-zones Gorka:

Loading the player...

Gemma and Gorka were first romantically linked last year, when the former Hollyoaks actress took part in the 2017 series. The couple didn't confirm their relationship until Valentine's Day, and ever since, they've been giving fans serious couple goals with their cutesy posts.

The soap star-turned-radio-presenter has been open about their relationship, previously telling HELLO!: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

Make sure you never miss a STRICTLY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.