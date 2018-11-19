See why royal fans can't stop talking about Prince Louis' new portrait We can totally see why...

Prince William and Kate's son Prince Louis has been the hot topic of conversation among royal fans this past week – and we can see why! Louis featured in a new family album published by The Sunday Times magazine to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday, and fans can't get over just how much Louis looks like his mother Kate when she was a baby.

The Prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, has the same deep brown eyes, cute button nose (a Middleton trademark) and strong inquisitive brow as his mother Kate when she was a similar age. The pair also share the same pouty bottom lip, and a dusting of dark brown hair.

Fans commented on their striking resemblance, with one replying on Instagram: "Everyone is like 'Prince Louis is just like his father,' but can we take a moment and talk about how similar Louis' face profile is to Kate's when she was a baby." Another wrote, "Prince Louis is the spitting image of his mummy," while a third posted: "Louis looks like his mummy."

The royal baby has hardly been seen in public and has only featured in a few official portraits since his birth in April. But the new family album shows just how much Louis has grown. He was four months old at the time of the photoshoot, when renowned royal photographer Chris Jackson was invited to take the pictures at Clarence House.

Chris commented on the bond between Grandpa Wales – as he is affectionately known by the young Cambridges – and his grandchildren. "It was lovely chaos with the children," said Chris. "He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the Prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

