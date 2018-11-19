Harper Beckham ditches her school uniform for a onesie The youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham is too cute!

Harper Beckham is already becoming a mini fashion icon thanks to her stylish parents, and on Monday morning the little girl swapped her school uniform in favour of a animal print onesie! Victoria Beckham shared a photograph of her youngest child dressed in a very festive one-piece, which featured a reindeer hood complete with antlers. "Wear it wild day at school for Harper," the former Spice Girl captioned the post. Recently, Harper changed her school uniform in preparation for the winter months ahead, and was pictured on her mum's Instagram account wearing a purple winter dress teamed with a stripy purple shirt and a matching purple beret. "The beret is back! Bring on the winter uniform!" Victoria wrote besides the photo.

Harper Beckham wore a reindeer onesie to school on Monday

Victoria and husband David Beckham take it in turns to do the school run, and prioritise spending as much time as possible with their children. The pair encourage their children's talents, and Harper has been demonstrating her creativity, enjoying everything from drawing to making biscuits with Victoria, while at the same time having fun attending weekly football lessons – much to David's delight. Victoria told British Vogue of her only daughter: "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three. But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that's where it stays."

Harper and her siblings and dad at Victoria's fashion show

The fashion designer, 44, added: "On the one hand, she's quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She's not scared of being pushed over. Confident and bright, Harper could be the brains of the family. She wants to be an inventor."

Over the summer, Harper also proved that she has a mind of her own after asking her parents to let her cut her long, Rapunzel-like hair. David had previously expressed his desire to keep it long, and had refused to let anyone cut it from when she was a baby. However, David soon warmed to the idea, and even played a part in cutting it. He later said that he didn’t think that Harper could look anymore beautiful than she already did, and that he was a fan of her new short hair.

