Strictly's Faye Tozer thanks husband for his support in heartfelt tribute The former Steps singer had the sweetest words to say

Faye Tozer has danced her way to the semi-finals on Strictly Come Dancing along with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, but there is another man in her life that she has to thank for her success – husband Mick Smith. Following the show on Saturday, which saw her score maximum points for her Musical-themed Charleston, Faye took to Instagram to publically thank her husband for all his support. Posting a photograph of them together at Elstree Studios, Faye wrote: "Thank you @mick_smith_ for being there to support us every weekend without fail! And thank you for bringing our B down to see me this weekend!! You are the VIP tent legend!"

Faye Tozer and her husband Mick Smith

Mick had some sweet words to say back to Faye, and posted the same photo on his own Instagram account. He wrote: "So proud of this woman. Yet again she works hard, gives it her all and then in front of more than 10m people she nails it with a smile." Faye commented on the post, telling her husband: "And thank you to Mr Smith for travelling to Elstree to support us every weekend without fail! And bringing our gorgeous B for some much needed cuddles!"

MORE: What is Faye Tozer's net worth?

Faye and her son Benjamin

READ: Inside Faye Tozer's house with husband Mick

Faye has indeed been impressing the judges and viewers at home with her incredible dancing skills, and has even been branded a favourite by HELLO!'s Strictly columnist Brendan Cole. However, despite her success on the show, Faye has admitted that the long hours have been difficult as it has meant that she hasn’t been at home as much. The singer told The Sun: "It's always tricky being away from home. You just have to keep your head above water." She added: "We've just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate – I think that's the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other." Faye has been married to her software engineer husband Michael for nearly ten years, and they'll celebrate their milestone anniversary this December. They also welcomed their only child, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, in 2009.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.