Strictly's Faye Tozer pays sweet birthday tribute to husband after those Giovanni Pernice flirting rumours The Steps singer thanked him for his support

Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer made sure she put some time aside from her busy schedule to wish her husband, Michael Smith, a happy birthday. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Steps singer shared a sweet picture of the couple, in which she praised her husband for all his support over the past few months. "A very Happy Birthday to my gorgeous hubby @mick_smith_ who has been the most incredible support and held the fort for the last 3 months!!! Thank you!! You rock baby!! Love you most," she wrote in the caption.

Faye Tozer has paid a sweet birthday tribute to her husband Mick

Clearly impressed with the message, Michael replied: "Thank you beautiful." Faye's Steps bandmate Lee Latchford-Evans wrote: "Happy Birthday bud, hope you're being spoilt." The birthday celebrations come shortly after Faye was seen enjoying a "flirty" lunch date with her Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice. Responding to the rumoured flirting, which saw Giovanni wiping food away from Faye's face, Michael shared a photo of himself with a few grains of rice stuck to the corner of his mouth, along with the caption: "Where’s @pernicegiovann1 when you need him? Help me out @fayetozersmith [smiley face emoji]."

MORE: Inside Faye Tozer's house with husband Michael Smith

Loading the player...

Faye has been married to her software engineer husband Michael for nearly ten years, and they'll celebrate their milestone anniversary this December. They also welcomed their first child, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, in 2009. Last week, Faye was the centre of attention when she celebrated her 43rd birthday. Her husband posted on social media: "Happy Birthday to this stunning creature." After the celebrations, Faye wrote: "Really enjoyed a bit of reality this eve. Birthday dinner with the northern fam & munchkins!! Thank you for all the lovely messages & pics & wishes today! So much love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.