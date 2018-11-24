Faye Tozer admits Strictly Come Dancing has taken a toll on her marriage She has a very busy schedule with the show

Faye Tozer has admitted that her participation in Strictly Come Dancing has taken a toll on her marriage, and that she finds spending a lot of time away from her husband "tricky". Speaking to The Sun, she said: "It's always tricky being away from home. You just have to keep your head above water. We’ve just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate - I think that's the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other."

Faye and her husband Michael

The singer and her husband Michael Smith have been married for nearly ten years, and they'll celebrate their milestone anniversary this December. They also welcomed their son, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, in 2009. Despite her busy schedule and time away from home, Faye took time to wish Michael a very sweet birthday message on Tuesday – writing on Instagram: "A very Happy Birthday to my gorgeous hubby @mick_smith_ who has been the most incredible support and held the fort for the last 3 months!!! Thank you!! You rock baby!! Love you most."

Amidst 'flirting' rumours with Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice, the couple have remained completely united, with Michael even poking fun at pictures that were published of Faye and Giovanni having lunch together. After Giovanni was snapped wiping some food from Faye's mouth, he took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with a few grains of rice stuck to the corner of his mouth, along with the caption: "Where’s @pernicegiovann1 when you need him? Help me out @fayetozersmith."

Faye cleared up the rumours once again during her interview with the publication, adding: "I can feed myself thank you very much. But I had a bit of salad on my face so he took it off and that was it. It was my birthday — it was the first time Giovanni actually took me out for lunch, bless him."