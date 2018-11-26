Faye Tozer's husband admits couple have had tough week amid Strictly's Giovanni Pernice flirting rumours The Steps singer has been married to Mick for nearly ten years

Faye Tozer's husband Michael Smith has admitted that the couple have gone through "another tough week" while the Steps singer continues to sail through this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Michael, also referred to as Mick, took to Twitter on Sunday to address their nine-year marriage as well as showing his continued support to his star wife. "So proud of @Faye_Tozer it's been another tough week on and off the pitch but we do what we do and march on as a team," he wrote. "Thanks again for all your votes but a special shout out to you Steps lot, you're bonkers."

Faye Tozer and Michael Smith have been married for nine years

The following morning, Faye – who was recently pictured enjoying a "flirty" lunch date with her Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice – revealed that she put some time aside in her busy schedule to relax with her family. "Good morning early birds," she tweeted. "On my way back to London after a few cosy hours at home with @mick_smith_ and B. Missing you already xx." The tweets come shortly after Faye confessed that the BBC show has put "strain" on her long-term relationship. "It's always tricky being away from home," she told The Sun. "You just have to keep your head above water."

She added: "We've just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate - I think that’s the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other." Just last week, the mum-of-one shared a sweet picture of the couple, in which she praised her husband for all his support over the past few months. "A very Happy Birthday to my gorgeous hubby @mick_smith_ who has been the most incredible support and held the fort for the last 3 months!!! Thank you!! You rock baby!! Love you most," she wrote in the caption, to which Michael replied: "Thank you beautiful." Faye has been married to her software engineer husband Michael for nearly ten years, and they'll celebrate their milestone anniversary this December. They also welcomed their only child, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, in 2009.

