Chrissy Teigen reveals why baby son Miles needs corrective helmet

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her baby son, Miles, has been fitted with a helmet to help correct his "slightly misshapen head". The Lip Synch Battle host shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Baby Miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. So if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow." She jokingly added: "I have been told it's too late for my head."

Flat head syndrome is a fairly common and affects one in every five babies, according to the NHS Direct. This problems can occur from babies sleeping on their back, problems in the womb, being born prematurely and neck muscle tightness. The site also confirmed that head shape will likely improve over time, but that specially designed helmets can help improve the shape of a baby's skull as they grow. However, this can be an expensive route, as the helmets are fairly costly, and might cause discomfort for your baby.

However, little Miles appeared to be taking in his new helmet in his stride, as Chrissy shared a selfie of the baby boy sporting a white helmet, writing: "GUYS". Other mums were quick to share their own snaps of their youngsters wearing corrective helmets, with one writing: "Seven years ago my baby girl needed a little help too. Now she's a perfectly symmetrical (and healthy and smart and beautiful) big girl!" Another person shared a snap of her son, adding: "Is this the official babies with helmets thread?" to which Chrissy replied: "I HOPE SO it is so great!!!" Speaking about the thread, she later added: "It is SO cute. You guys are very sweet."

