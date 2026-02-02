Hailey and Justin Bieber lead the stand out couples at the Grammys

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber brought pared-back elegance to the red carpet. Justin kept things understated in an oversized black suit layered over a simple top, accessorising with a silver chain, while Hailey looked effortlessly chic in a strapless black gown that skimmed her figure. With her hair slicked back into a polished up-do and diamond jewellery adding subtle sparkle, the couple posed closely together wearing ICE OUT puns, proving once again that their low-key approach packs just as much impact as their statement.