Hailey and Justin Bieber lead the stand out couples at the Grammys

Love was firmly in the air on the Grammys red carpet, with some of Hollywood’s most enduring couples stepping out hand-in-hand and serving up serious relationship goals. From rare public appearances to affectionate moments caught on camera, the night proved that music’s biggest celebration is also a showcase for romance.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber brought pared-back elegance to the red carpet. Justin kept things understated in an oversized black suit layered over a simple top, accessorising with a silver chain, while Hailey looked effortlessly chic in a strapless black gown that skimmed her figure. With her hair slicked back into a polished up-do and diamond jewellery adding subtle sparkle, the couple posed closely together wearing ICE OUT puns, proving once again that their low-key approach packs just as much impact as their statement.
Emilio and Gloria
Emilio and Gloria Estefan led the way as one of the evening’s most beloved couples. The music icon looked radiant in a sleek black gown accented with a dramatic silver embellishment, while Emilio cut a sharp figure in an all-black tailored suit. The pair posed proudly together, beaming as they celebrated another milestone-filled night in music, their decades-long partnership as strong as ever.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend delivered classic glamour with a romantic twist. Chrissy dazzled in a strapless blush-toned gown adorned with intricate embellishments and a dramatic high-low hemline, pairing the look with statement earrings and a coordinating clutch. John complemented her perfectly in a sharp navy suit, crisp white shirt and black tie. Smiling for photographers, the longtime couple looked every bit the Grammy night royalty as they made their way down the carpet hand in hand.
Reba and Rex
Country music royalty Reba McEntire also enjoyed a loved-up moment on the Grammys red carpet, arriving alongside her longtime partner Rex Linn. Reba looked effortlessly chic in a crisp white embellished blazer layered over a black top and trousers, her signature red hair styled in soft waves and finished with sparkling drop earrings. Rex complemented her look perfectly in a pinstriped jacket and black shirt, the pair holding hands and smiling warmly as they posed for photographers.
Slash and Meegan
Slash and Meegan Hodges brought their signature rock-and-roll edge. Slash stayed true to his iconic style in leather trousers, statement rings and his trademark top hat, while Meegan stunned in a sparkling black suit that added a glamorous twist to power dressing. The couple posed confidently with arms around one another, perfectly blending rock attitude with red-carpet polish.
Jelly and Bunny
Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO delivered one of the night’s most passionate red-carpet moments, sharing a kiss as cameras clicked. Jelly Roll kept things sharp in an all-black look, while Bunnie stunned in a dramatic red lace gown with a plunging neckline and flowing silhouette, the bold colour making a striking contrast against the Grammys backdrop. Their affectionate display and coordinated glamour cemented them as one of the evening’s most talked-about couples.
Jeff and Emilie
Adding a touch of old-school Hollywood romance, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston made a whimsical appearance. Jeff’s playful charm shone through in a perfectly tailored tuxedo, while Emilie looked ethereal in a lilac gown adorned with delicate green embellishments and a bow detail at the waist, the couple smiling warmly as they posed together.
Paris and Carter
Paris Hilton brought full old-Hollywood glamour to the Grammys as she stepped out with husband Carter Reum, the couple sharing a quietly intimate moment amid the red carpet buzz. The hotel heiress stunned in a dramatic black, off-the-shoulder gown, elevated by opera-length gloves and a sleek choker neckline that nodded to classic screen sirens. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in soft, polished waves, while oversized sunglasses added a cool, fashion-forward edge. Carter complemented Paris perfectly in a sharp black suit, leaning in affectionately as the pair showcased their effortless chemistry.