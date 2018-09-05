WATCH: Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding was 'mind-blown' by Chrissy Teigen's emotional reaction to film Chrissy Teigen praised the blockbuster on Instagram

Henry Golding has revealed that Chrissy Teigen's reaction to Crazy Rich Asians was "mind-blowing". The actor, who plays the dashing Nick Young in the summer blockbuster, chatted to HELLO! about his reaction to finding out that John Legend had danced with his daughter, Luna, to the end credit music, and spoke about the emotional response to the film. He said: "Oh my God! To see John Legend dancing with his kid to our credit scenes was just mind-blowing. Actually the outreach from a lot of celebrities – people you'd never expect – like Chris Pratt, the Rock, Chrissy Teigen, it just shows that this transcends any particular racial culture or community, it's going beyond that and you know, the numbers are showing that. It's spreading like wildfire."

After watching the film, Chrissy shared an emotional post about the importance of the film, which has an all-Asian cast. Sharing a picture of Luna looking at one of the costumes, she wrote: "Watching John dance with my little black Asian mashup baby bear Luna tunes, was a feeling I haven't had at the end of any other movies. Luna, aside from being blown away by the general movie-going experience… looked up at @constancewu's mother and yelled "yāy!" (Grandma in Thai) because she saw someone who looked like her yāy. Someone beautiful and aspirational. It was something that simple that made my heart just...warm. That made me happy… You never know how much you miss being represented on screen until you actually see what it's like to be represented."

Chrissy shared a sweet post about the film

Henry has had a whirlwind experience after landing his first acting role in the blockbuster smash hit, after previously working as a TV presenter. Chatting about moving into acting, he said: "It was a steep learning curve but a wonderful one with an amazing mentor in Jon M. Chu, the entire crew and cast were just one big family so I've been gifted, very lucky… I secretly thought it was going to be mind-blowingly good because I had such faith in Jon. Jon M. Chu is one of the most creative, convincing humans you'll ever meet. He had such passion for this project that I did not doubt for a single moment that we would fall flat on our faces."

