Chrissy Teigen shares emotional post of little Luna during her first day of school Little Luna was given a photo album in case she missed her family

The very first day of school is a big occasion, and Chrissy Teigen proudly shared a snap of her daughter Luna to commemorate the special moment. Sharing a snap of the two-year-old engrossed in a photo album, the Lip Synch Battle host wrote alongside the photo: "First week of school. They had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. She loves it. My heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh."

Luna was engrossed by her family photo album

Mariah Carey was among those to comment on the sweet post, writing: "So cute!" accompanied by a love heart emoji, and Chrissy immediately fangirled over the comment, replying: "O M F G. Y QUEEN." The mum-of-two hilariously revealed how Luna's first day went with a follow-up video, where the youngster revealed that she pushed a boy at school. Fans were quick to gush over the sweet posts, with one writing: "It's ok, I've pushed a boy before, too. He's better now," while another added: "I don't even know her and I love her she is the cutest thanks Chrissy and John always posting pictures and videos of your children."

READ: Chrissy Teigen shares cutest photo of baby Miles on his original due date

Loading the player...

Luna pushed a boy on her first day

The 32-year-old apologised on Twitter earlier this week after apparently becoming ill at Luna's school orientation. She wrote: "Hello everyone from Luna's school orientation today. I'm sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn't open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (Not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow)." She later added: "It was not first day of school jitters. It was last night's wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo." A father from the school replied to her tweet, writing: "Great seeing you there! The struggle is real and we've all been through it. You and @johnlegend are awesome parents and handled it respectfully. Hope Luna has a great school year!" Chrissy, her husband John and their two children, Luna and Miles, recently returned from a long holiday in Bali just in time for Luna to begin school.

READ: Chrissy Teigen reveals stretch marks and says she's 'super insecure' about her post-baby figure

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.