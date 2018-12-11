Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Lauren Steadman enjoy meal out following romance rumours The couple went for a 'cheeky' lunch on Monday

Strictly Come Dancing couple AJ Pritchard and Lauren Steadman became close during their time in the BBC One show, and following their elimination on Sunday night the pair enjoyed spending more time together with rehearsals out of the way. Ditching the dance studio for a restaurant, the pair headed to Covent Garden's Laduree where they tucked into some tasty looking cakes. Lauren shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, and wrote next to it: "Cheeky little cake stop in @ladureeuk where @aj11ace ate himself into a choclate coma! Naughty but nice." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg you two are so cute," while another said: "Don't blame you both after all that dancing. You both deserve it." A third added: "Good to see you two guys together again."

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard enjoyed a tasty treat out

Luckily for fans, both AJ and Lauren will be dancing together in the show's final on Saturday night, which will see either Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev or Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton crowned the new winners of the famous glitterball trophy. The pair will also be taking part in the much-anticipated Strictly tour next year.

The Strictly couple got close during their time on the show

AJ and Lauren's close chemistry has been apparent throughout their time on Strictly, and earlier in the month the professional dancer addressed the dating rumours. He told Digital Spy: "People are going to make their own minds up, and seeing how happy people are together and how much fun they’re having, people are always going to think, 'Oh are they in a relationship? They look so happy together.' The reason we are happy together is because we are just having the time of our lives and learning new things each week, and being on the best show on TV."

He also talked about prioritising dancing over dating while filming the show, adding: "When it comes down to relationships and all the things that do come along with a show like this, we don’t focus on it. We’re focused on our dancing and enjoying our experience. If we did focus on it, it would be sad that we focused on something that’s more negative."

