Stacey Dooley's boyfriend emotional at semi-finals following Strictly curse rumours

Stacey Dooley and her dance partner Kevin Clifton gave sensational performances in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals on Saturday night, and no one was prouder of Stacey than her boyfriend Sam Tucknott. The camera cut to Sam who looked incredibly emotional as he cheered her on after she performed a vibrant Charleston. He stood next to a friend of the couple who had to wipe away tears of pride! The sweet moment came after rumours of Sam being 'jealous' of Kevin's closeness to his girlfriend hit the headlines. He's clearly not affected by the claims, as he continues to show nothing but support for his BBC journalist girlfriend. The couple also defied the rumours by posting a cute photography earlier in the week, showing the pair sleeping next to each other while on a plane journey.

Although there's certainly a chemistry between Stacey and Kevin on the Strictly dance-floor, they pair are just enjoying each other's friendship. Taking to Instagram after Saturday's performances, Kevin took to Instagram to praise Stacey, writing: "I'm so proud of you @StaceyDooley. We've done everything we can. What will be will be. Well done super star."

Kevin separated from his wife and fellow Strictly star Karen Clifton earlier in the year, but they continue to dance together and remain good friends. In their first interview following the split, Kevin exclusively told HELLO!: "Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together," continuing: "What the future holds we have no idea. We are the best of friends, have a good laugh, and life goes on." Karen added: "The fact that I get to work with Kevin, and he inspires me, means a lot to me."

