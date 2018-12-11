Kevin Clifton silences reports as he reveals his future on Strictly Come Dancing Kevin from Grimsby has appeared on Strictly since 2013

Kevin Clifton has broken his silence about his future on Strictly Come Dancing, confessing he has no plans to quit the BBC show any time soon. The 36-year-old, who has appeared on Strictly since 2013, replied to worried fans after a report came out over the weekend which suggested he was planning to quit. "Wow, reports of me quitting @bbcstrictly today are the first I've heard of it. #ilovemyjob," he tweeted on Sunday, later adding: "Absolutely no plans to leave @bbcstrictly. No idea what this is about." He then told another Twitter follower: "Course it's not true. I'm not going anywhere as long as they still want me."

Since his first Strictly appearance over five years ago, Kevin immediately became one of the show's favourites. However, last month, the professional dancer sparked fears that he was leaving the beloved ballroom competition for good after he began talking about his highlights of his Strictly journey. The "best bits" video saw Kevin recall some of his best moments with his celebrity dance partners, including Susanna Reid (in 2013), Frankie Bridge (2014), Kellie Bright (2015), Louise Redknapp (2016) and Susan Calman (2017).

A short while later, Kevin - who has been partnered up with Stacey Dooley this year - took to social media to post: "So many wondered @bbcstrictly memories. Loved every experience with my partner of every year on @bbcstrictly." Kevin first appeared on Strictly as an assistant choreographer in 2012 with his wife Karen Clifton, but made his debut as an actual professional dancer a year later. The couple announced their split back in March 2018. Meanwhile, it has since been announced that his current dance partner, Stacey, will partner up with Aljaz Skorjanec on the Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour in the New Year.

