Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has pictures of royal wedding in her living room - including one of Kate Middleton

Celebrity designer and stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is best friends with Meghan Markle, has proudly shared a glimpse of her royal living room while getting her home ready for the festive season. In an Instagram video, the 38-year-old Canadian showed followers two photos from Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding earlier this year, which her adorable family was a big part of. In one photo,Meghan's sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter Princess Charlotte can be seen with Jessica and her daughter Ivy, before they entered St George's Chapel to fulfil bridesmaid duties for the ceremony. In the second photo, Jessica's two twin boys, Brian and John, hold onto Meghan's veil as she climbs the steps at the chapel before walking down the aisle.

Meghan met Jessica when she filmed TV show Suits in Toronto. In August, she reminisced over her best friend's wedding with a sweet Instagram post. Jessica shared a photo of herself with her three children, and referred to son Brian's adorable reaction in the church as he walked behind Meghan, writing, "That face Brian is making reminds me…" In the snap, Brian can be seen grinning with his mouth wide open - and of course, the eight-year-old won hearts all over the world with his charming facial expressions as he delighted at the trumpets playing on their arrival at St George's chapel.

After the big event, Jessica's husband Ben Mulroney revealed how proud he was of his children and their role on the day. Reflecting on his children's big roles in the ceremony, he said during an episode of Canada's Your Morning: "There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals and these kids are so young. There was a lot of worry that this wouldn't get done right, but they're having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride was that we didn’t put so much pressure on them that this wasn’t joyful for them. It was pretty darn joyful."

