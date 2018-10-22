These twins just dressed up as the Queen and Meghan Markle for Halloween – and it's adorable Emma and Mila Stauffer had the best costumes ahead of 31 October

All little girls love to dress up as princesses, and Instagram twins Emma and Mila Stauffer took this to another level ahead of Halloween. The adorable duo decided to dress up as the Queen and Meghan Markle for the popular holiday, with their mum Katie posting a photograph of the pair in costume on her popular Instagram account. "My royal Hineys!" the proud mum captioned the photo. Mila decided to dress up as Meghan as a bride on her wedding day to Prince Harry in May, while Emma dressed up as the Queen in a replica of the lime and purple Stuart Parvin outfit she wore to their nuptials.

Mila Stauffer dressed up as Meghan Markle on her wedding day

The picture went down a treat with fans of the family – who boast an incredible 4 million followers on their Instagram account. One wrote: "The cutest ever," while another said: "Omg this is wonderful!" A third added: "How gorgeous! I love these two girls they always make me smile." Katie has been posting photographs of her twins since they were born in 2014. Mila in particular often features in hilarious videos, portraying an opinionated toddler with opinions on everything from going to the gym to relationships. The twins' online fame has resulted in many celebrity followers too, including mums Jessica Alba and Jools Oliver, as well as momager Kris Jenner.

Emma dressed up as the Queen

The royal family themselves love Halloween, and over the weekend two young royals enjoyed dressing up during a day trip to a pumpkin patch. Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared a cute snap of her two eldest children Princess Leonore, four, and Prince Nicolas, three, dressed up in witch and wizard hats. The pair looked like they were having a lot of fun, and settling in nicely to their new home in Miami, Florida, where the family moved earlier in the year.

