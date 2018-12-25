Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals how she celebrated special milestone with baby daughter Wren Little Wren celebrated her 1st birthday in 2018!

Helen George and her partner Jack Ashton celebrated their baby daughter Wren Ivy's first birthday back in September! The Call the Midwife actress, who will star in the Christmas special episode on Tuesday, took to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures from the celebration. "0-1 in the blink of an eye. Wren, you're a wonder," she wrote in the accompanying caption. Last year, Helen delivered her little girl six weeks before her due date following a complicated pregnancy.

Helen George has celebrated her daughter's first birthday

The star was inundated with lovely birthday messages, including one which read: "One already!! Where has the time gone... Happy birthday Wren." Another fan remarked: "It's always such an amazing milestone! Excited at how the baby has grown and changed and thankful mum and dad made it through okay!" A third post read: "Happy first birthday Wren, can't believe it's been a year." Another follower added: "This makes my eyes well up with tears. How beautiful."

Helen, best known for playing Trixie Franklin in the BBC drama, gave birth at Guy's and St Thomas's Hospital in London; Wren had to be delivered early because Helen was suffering from intrahepatic cholestasis. ICP is a serious liver disorder which is caused by a build-up of acid within the body. The condition means there is a higher risk of stillbirth and a potentially dangerous childbirth. The actress has since become a patron of ICP Support, who she credits with helping her when living dealing with the condition. In a previous interview with Event Magazine, Helen explained: "The side effects are mainly a really strong sense of itching. I was scratching myself so much I had bruises all over my body. It's awful. It can drive women to suicide in some cases. It's a horrific illness."

