Helen George takes relationship with new boyfriend Dan to the next level on 'magical' trip with daughters

It seems to be getting serious for Helen George, who looked happier than ever in new photos from her recent family holiday to Lapland, featuring her new boyfriend, Dan Innes.

The Call the Midwife actress, 41, jetted off for a winter escape with her adorable daughters, Wren, six, and Lark, three, and felt it was time that her new beau join in the fun. The quartet were photographed enjoying the snowy sights, witnessing the Northern Lights, as well as paying a visit to Father Christmas.

"Lows of -32°, highs of Aurora, Husky’s, whiskeys, sauna hats. Magical memories in Lapland," Helen wrote, captioning the post.

Helen shared a series of photos featuring her beau from the trip

"Love love love these photos. Magical [twinkle emoji], you give the girls the most amazing experiences! X," one fan commented. A second added, "This looks glorious! So envious you saw the northern lights! Xx"

The trip comes after Helen opened up about her new boyfriend in an interview with You. "It's a very happy relationship," she said. "It's lovely to be with someone outside the industry. I'm not defined by my job, and I’m really interested in meeting the people he works with."

The quartet paid a visit to father Christmas

While the pair have enjoyed a series of romantic getaways since they were first linked in January, their Christmas-themed trip marks the first time Dan has been away with her girls.

Helen's trip looked so picturesque

Who is Dan Innes?

Dan, who is 11 years Helen's senior, is a real estate consultant. While it is yet to be revealed how the couple met, although reports suggest it was on the A-list dating app Raya, the pair have a lot in common with Dan, also being divorced with two children.

Dan was first married in 2008 but split from his partner, Kate Wette, in 2016. The pair share two children, who are 14 and 12. Judging by his Instagram profile, Dan is incredibly adventurous, describing himself as a "possible viking."

Helen and Dan reportedly met on dating app Raya

Before finding her new love, Helen was in a relationship with her former Call the Midwife co-star, Jack Aston, the father of Helen's daughters.

Helen met Jack, who played Revered Tom Hereward on the show, on set in 2015. The pair reportedly began dating in April 2016 and welcomed their first child, Wren Ivy, in September 2017.

© Getty Helen and Jack were together for seven years before their split in 2023

The couple split up in 2023 after seven years together. In a statement, Helen shared the news: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."