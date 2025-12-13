Helen George breaks silence on romance with new boyfriend following split from Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton

Call the Midwife star Helen George doesn't often share insights into her private life, but she shared a few words about her new boyfriend, Dan Innes, with whom she has found love again since her split from her former co-star, Jack Ashton, in 2023.

Dan has been photographed with the British actress, 41, and even featured on Helen's official social media accounts, but not much is known about their blossoming love.

Helen has finally opened up about her new love

Now, the King and I star, 41, has opened up about finding love again after parting ways with former Call the Midwife actor Jack, with whom she shares her beautiful daughters, Wren and Lark.

Talking to The Mail's You magazine, Helen has opened up about her love. "It's a very happy relationship," she said. "It's lovely to be with someone outside the industry. I'm not defined by my job, and I’m really interested in meeting the people he works with."

© Getty Helen and Jack were together for seven years before their split in 2023

Who is Dan Innes?

Dan, who is 11 years Helen's senior, is a real estate consultant. While it is yet to be revealed how the couple met, although reports suggest it was on the A-list dating app Raya, the pair have a lot in common with Dan, also being divorced with two children.

© Instagram Dan and Helen started dating in January

Dan was first married in 2008 but split from his partner, Kate Wette, in 2016. The pair share two children, who are 14 and 12. Judging by his Instagram profile, Dan is incredibly adventurous, describing himself as a "possible viking."

Helen and Dan reportedly met on dating app Raya

The pair have enjoyed a series of romantic dates and getaways since they were first linked in January. Helen soft-launched their relationship just after Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of a romantic, candle-lit dinner they enjoyed in Barnes. Shortly after, they jetted off for a romantic getaway at the Tawny hotel, where the pair enjoyed a weekend of R&R.

"A glorious weekend was had by all at @thetawnyhotel. Relaxing, delicious and hearty."