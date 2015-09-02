Helen George confirms split from husband, days before Strictly debut

Sad news for Call The Midwife star Helen George. The 31-year-old has confirmed her split from her husband of three years, actor Oliver Boot. The news means that Helen will be appearing as a single woman on Strictly Come Dancing, which starts on Saturday.



The 31-year-old married Oliver in December 2012; the pair first met on the set of the BBC drama Hotel Babylon. "I can confirm that Helen separated from her husband some time ago," her spokesperson told the Mirror on Tuesday.

Helen managed to put her heartache behind her when she joined her fellow Strictly celebrities at the show's glamorous launch party earlier that day. The star was dressed in a heavily embellished gown that showed off her slender body, and smiled for the cameras as she posed alongside the likes of Jamelia, Kellie Bright, Kirsty Gallacher and Georgia May Foote.



Helen was the 13th celebrity to be confirmed for this year's Strictly. At the time she said she was excited to be joining the show, adding: "I know it's going to be a challenge and if I'm honest I'm slightly terrified, but I can't wait to get my tan and sequins on!"



A Royal Academy of Music graduate, Helen is best known for starring as Nurse Beatrix 'Trixie' Franklin in the hit BBC drama Call The Midwife. She has performed as a back-up singer for Elton John and starred in a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel called The Woman in White.



Helen also revealed she used to do ballet when she was younger – but feels that might put her at a disadvantage when it comes to Strictly. "I think it could be a bit of a hindrance as it is so different from all of the ballroom and Latin dances that I will have to do," she said.