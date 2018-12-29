Kelly Brook opens up about her body amid engagement rumours She has since teased fans with an engagement photo

Kelly Brook has opened up about her relationship with her body, after losing over a stone since October. The gorgeous 38-year-old - who has been dating French model Jeremy Parisi, 33, since April 2015 - revealed that she had lost confidence in her body following weight gain. Speaking to The Sun on Saturday, she said: "I’m a curvy girl and I like my natural shape. It’s who I am after all. But, over the last few months I’ve started to feel less confident and uncomfortable in my clothes. I knew I was heavier than I wanted to be." But Kelly seems to be in a happier place since following a sensible diet, saying she enjoyed the festivities because she felt "back at her best."

Kelly Brook earlier in December

Kelly had also recently spoken to the paper about her romantic relationship and the effects it's had on her diet and body. She said: "The first time I visited his parents I was like, 'Oh my God.' We started with pasta. When you start a meal with pasta you know it’s going to be big. Being with him I’ve definitely gained a few pounds, if not stones. And you know what? I love it. It’s not even comfort eating. There’s so much love in our relationship and love in our family."

On Saturday, Kelly shared a gorgeous photo of her kissing Jeremy while on a skiing holiday. She captioned it: Thank you to all the Wonderful People who have made our Year of Work and Travelling Amazing!! Looking forward to being a little more settled in 2019!!" Kelly then teased fans by signing it off with: "Exciting announcement coming soon." Although Kelly hasn't announced an engagement, she flashed a ring on her engagement finger… Watch this space!

