Kelly Brook's wedding surprise Wedding hats at the ready!

Kelly Brook delivered some exciting wedding news for viewers on Friday's This Morning, as she surprised the couple who are getting married live on the show. Kelly announced to Sarah Roustoby and Shane Maddison that Hello! Magazine will exclusively feature their wedding, which is being held at the Royal Albert Hall in the first week of October. The engaged pair were delighted with the news and Sarah gasped before saying: "Wow, I can't believe that!" Kelly then shared some expert tips on how to pose in the professional photos for the special spread, telling them: "The trick is to 'smize' - which is smiling with your eyes," before joining the couple on a practice photoshoot for the big day.

Kelly had another surprise in store, as she revealed that Moyses Stevens Florists, who hold a Royal Warrant, will be taking charge of flowers for their big day. She then introduced them to the dancers of the West End production of Mamma Mia, who gave a special lesson for their first dance! Holly Willoughby joked that she still needs to get her fascinator ready for the live recording, while Kelly said she can't wait to be a small part of their big day.

Sarah and Shane have been in a relationship for 13 years and have a one-year-old daughter called Evelyn who Sarah conceived after three years of IVF treatment. They got engaged in 2013, and were revealed as the couple selected for the This Morning wedding by Rylan Clark in June this year, after impressing the judges by sending an audition tape of themselves rapping to The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air. The wedding will be part of the big celebrations to mark 30 years of This Morning, and they are the third couple to tie the knot on the show. Wedding hats and tissues at the ready for an emotional episode of This Morning!

