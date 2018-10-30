Kelly Brook understands why the Strictly 'curse' happens The former Strictly star danced with Brendan Cole in 2007

It's been 11 years since Kelly Brook appeared on Strictly Come Dancing alongside former professional Brendan Cole. And while the 38-year-old's time was cut short after her father passed away from cancer, the TV personality admitted that she understands why stars form close bonds with their dance partners and why some embark on an off-screen relationship. Speaking on Heart drivetime, Kelly confessed: "I mean when you sign on [bosses] are like, 'Oh you just need to do a few hours a week' and then when you start, it actually does take over your life and you realise that you have it put in like eight hours a day. Because everyone else is, if you don't you just look really bad on the Saturday night."

Kelly Brook with Brendan Cole and his now wife Zoe in 2008

She added: "You want to give it your all and you just end up living with this person pretty much, all the time. So I can see how relationships develop. But it's like hooking up with actors on a movie set. It's like a locationship - it only happens during that period." When quizzed what it was like working with Brendan, who was axed from the series this year, Kelly replied: "The lothario. Well actually we met his wife during my series so I met Zoe and - he was fine. Once he met her he calmed down. He was quite energised in the beginning."

Despite her understanding of the Strictly "curse", Kelly did admit that after Katya Jones and Seann Walsh's kiss, it was hard to watch them perform. "Someone was really hurt during that whole [time] - well two people were really hurt by it - their partners," explained Kelly. "So I don't know, I found it really awkward watching them." Both Seann and Katya were eliminated from this year's series over the weekend. Tune into Heart Drivetime with JK and Kelly (in for Lucy Horobin), weekdays from 4pm - 7pm.

