Dianne Buswell shares sweet post about reuniting with Joe Sugg ahead of New Year's Eve It's been a whirlwind year for the couple - and we love it!

Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg spent the festive season apart, after Dianne flew home to Australia to be with her family, but it now looks like the new couple will be reunited just in time for New Years Eve. The 29-year-old flame-haired dancer shared a sweet photograph of her and Joe on Saturday, along with the caption: "Soon," signed off with a smiley face and a love heart emoji. With the new year just days away, it's likely that Dianne will be back in the UK to join Joe for the celebrations. However, the 27-year-old YouTuber and Strictly finalist has work to do first, as he'll be on presenting duties with Strictly winner Stacey Dooley for the BBC's live New Year's Eve concert in the run-up to midnight.

READ: Prince Charles reveals what his naughty grandchildren get up to at Highgrove

Dianne posted the photo

The post came just days after Dianne spoke out about their new relationship for the first time. Dianne shared a photo of her sitting on Joe's lap, which was taken during their recent getaway to the New Forest. Besides the picture, she wrote: "When I was sat on Santa Suggs lap he asked me what i wanted for Christmas? My response was( apart from a tamagotchi ) I have everything that makes me happy Already I honestly feel so so lucky I’m in Australia with the best family a girl could wish for .. .and I have a very special somebody waiting for me when I return to the uk @joe_sugg. I hope everybody out there has the most amazing Christmas spent with loved ones and having the best time sending you all joy and happiness merry Christmas you amazing lot xx."

READ: Victoria Beckham just received the sweetest gesture from Eva Longoria and her baby

Meanwhile, Joe spent the festivities at home in London with his family, which includes blogger sister Zoella. He also shared a sweet photo of him and Dianne walking along a beach, with the caption: Merry Christmas everyone [smiley face emoji] What a year it’s been [love heart emoji] Hope you all had a great day."

WATCH: Joe Sugg sings to Dianne Buswell

Loading the player...

It certainly has been a big year for the couple, and it looks like it's going to get even bigger in 2019!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.