Brendan Cole reveals struggle with baby-related stress We think every parent has probably been here before!

Travelling with young children is never easy, and Brendan Cole revealed that he was almost in tears after an exhausting journey with his baby son, Dante. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram stories to share his experience with his young son with fans, writing: "13 hour door to door travel home yesterday. Baby slept maybe two hours of that? I then finished work at my computer at 1am. Baby ready to say hi to the world at 3am!!! I may physically cry… actual tears!"

Brendan shared a snap of himself with his wife and little Dante, and jokily added: "Still cute though." The dad-of-two has previously opened up about his second child, who he shares with his wife, Zoe Hobbs. Chatting on Loose Women, he said: "It's not post-natal depression, because that's what women get, but there's a real sense of anxiety with the second one. I feel like a bad dad as I'm not really bonding with him."

He continued: "He's a gorgeous little boy but he cries a lot, and I'm walking up and down with him at 3am and I'm going, 'I just want you to go to sleep.' With my daughter it was never an issue." Brendan and his family have recently enjoyed a trip to UAE, and Zoe posted several photos of their fabulous trip together on Instagram. In one photo, she is posing with a pineapple drink, and wrote: "Feeling the love for 2019 so far! Piña Coladas, sunshine, fresh air and family are all on the menu and it feels goooooood! Happy new year to you all. May it be happy, healthy and positive." The proud mum also shared a photo of the couple's daughter Aurelia sitting on a swing on the beach. She captioned the shot: "Who needs a New Year's diet?! Just get a really big swing! Just sitting around contemplating life. So nice to feel warm sun and sand between my toes again. Happy days."

