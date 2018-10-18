Strictly's Neil Jones enjoys reunion with Brendan Cole The pro dancers had a lot to catch up on!

It's been a trying few weeks for Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones following the well-publicised kissing scandal surrounding his wife Katya Jones and her dance partner Seann Walsh. But on Wednesday, Neil enjoyed some down time catching up with his good friend and old Strictly co-star, Brendan Cole. The pair went out for lunch together ahead of Brendan's busy work schedule, which will see him travel around the UK for his All Night Long Tour. Taking to Instagram Stories after their reunion, Neil posted a photograph of the pair together, and wrote next to it: "Lovely lunch with my old pal @brendancoleinsta. His autumn tour starts soon, buy your tickets now." Neil also spent time with former Strictly winner Ore Oduba and his baby son.

Brendan Cole and Neil Jones enjoyed a catch up over lunch

Despite his busy dance schedule as a pro dancer in Strictly, Neil also finds the time to teach dance in London. This week, he was joined by co-star Nadiya Bychkova, who was partnered with Lee Ryan in this year's competition. After posting a video from his class on Instagram, It Takes Two host Zoe Ball was quick to ask "for a friend" if she could take part in the next lesson. She wrote: "Omg! Can non pro folk come or would it be embarrassing? Asking for a friend!" Neil then replied: "You are welcome anytime.. I mean your friend!"

MORE: Katya Jones shocks Strictly fans with her comment about Seann Walsh

Loading the player...

Brendan is HELLO!'s Strictly columnist

READ: Everyone who has been hit by the Strictly curse

Neil has defiantly stood by his wife after she was pictured kissing Seann two weeks ago, and has chosen not to speak out about it. Instead, Katya, during an appearance on It Takes Two, reassured viewers that the pair's relationship was "fine" following the incident. Seann, meanwhile, who has since split up from his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, said: "I made a mistake, which I'm very sorry for - sorry for the hurt that I've caused," he explained. "You never think about the extent of the damage that you're going to do in a moment... I'm not perfect, far from it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.