Anton Du Beke tells Zoe Ball he wants Brendan Cole back on Strictly Come Dancing Anton and Brendan were on the show together for many years

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Anton Du Beke has admitted that he wants Brendan Cole back on the show! The star, who had been on the series since the beginning with Anton, was axed from the show ahead of the 2018 series - but Anton joked on Zoe Ball's It Takes Two on Friday that he'd like to see him back. After taking on the show's 'Pro Challenge' - in which each professional dancer competes the most steps within 60 seconds - Anton was asked who he'd like to see win the segment. "Brendan Cole!" he laughed, to a giggling Zoe.

Anton and Brendan are close friends

Anton has spoken previously about how saddened he was to see Brendan leave the show - since the two friends were the only remaining original professionals from the very first series of Strictly. Speaking on the Lorraine show, he said: "It was one of the saddest things I've watched on telly. I was heartbroken for him, for me a little bit as well. I'm going to miss him enormously. I can't begin to tell you."

He added: "There's something about being with Brendan on the show and having been there since the beginning – there's only a few of us left. I've known Brendan for a long time anyway, and we've been friends for many, many years, and being on the show together was lovely for me. You've got a brother-in-arms sort of thing."

Image: BBC

At the time, Anton even said that he hoped Brendan might secure a role on the US version of the show, Dancing With The Stars. "He certainly could do it, he's very able to and he's a big personality," he said. "That’s something he could do, he could have a whizz over there. I think he'd be an asset to any show that he went on quite frankly. I think he's a fabulous boy, I love him deeply. I think he's got a great personality. I think if he went over and did Dancing with the Stars it would be the better for it." You've got a very loyal friend there, Brendan!

