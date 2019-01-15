Strictly's Katya and Neil Jones enjoy romantic date night after spending few days apart The Strictly stars are set to embark on their joint dance tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones and her husband Neil made sure they pencilled in a date night this week. The couple, who have been putting on a united front following Katya's kiss with her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh, appeared to be in great spirits as they left London's Victoria Palace Theatre, having watched a performance of Hamilton on Monday evening. Their romantic date night comes shortly after they were reunited following Katya's extended holiday in her homeland, Russia. They happily smiled at flashing photographers, whilst making their way towards the tube station.

Katya and Neil Jones stepped out in London on Monday

Walking hand-in-hand, Katya looked stylish as ever in a chic grey coat which was tied at the waist. She teamed her outfit with suede red ankle boots and a coordinating woollen scarf. Not to be outdone in the style stakes, Neil was equally fashionable in a bright yellow jacket and skinny dark blue jeans, which was paired with a plain black T-shirt.

Katya, 29, and Neil, 36, have been married since 2013, and as well as taking part in Strictly, they run their own dance school, The Joneses' Studio. It was recently announced that the couple will be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story".

The stars will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

