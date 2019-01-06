Strictly's Katya Jones posts throwback video with Neil - and says it feels like another life Time flies!

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones went on a trip down memory lane over the weekend after a fan found an unearthed video of her and husband Neil taking part in a dance competition. The Strictly 2017 winner reposted the footage on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Feels like it was in another life." Katya and Neil are British and World Champion dancers, and met after being partnered together in Blackpool, where they went on to win 13 titles in the world famous ballroom. Neil opened up about how Blackpool will always hold a special place in his heart last year ahead of Strictly's Blackpool show. He said: "For me Blackpool is a very emotional place because it's where I first met @mrs_katjones and we went on to win 13 Blackpool titles together over 10 years."

Katya Jones reposted a video that a fan had unearthed of her and Neil dancing

Katya and Neil went on to get married in 2013, and as well as taking part in Strictly, they run their own dance school, The Joneses' Studio. Most recently, it was announced that the couple will be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". Katya and Neil will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

Katya and husband Neil Jones first met in Blackpool

Over the Christmas holidays, Katya and Neil have been enjoying spending some quality time together with Katya's family in Russia. Neil flew out to Saint Petersburg to surprise his wife ahead of the new year. The pair have been sharing snippets of their time on their respective social media accounts, including footage of them bickering over baking a cake, and Katya showing off her domestic skills after making a roast dinner.

