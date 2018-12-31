Strictly's Neil Jones supports wife Katya as he reflects on 'not so fantastic' moments of 2018 He's focusing on the positive as they move into 2019

Neil Jones has publicly supported his wife Katya Jones as he gears up for a positive start to 2019. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer took to Instagram Stories to send a stark message to his followers, writing: "Remember if you are negative towards my wife then I don’t want you in my life."

The post coincided with Neil sharing his most popular posts of the year on Instagram, including several photos of himself with Katya. He reflected on their rollercoaster year in the caption, which has included their dream holiday to Cuba in the summer and returning to Strictly, but also hinted at some "not so fantastic" experiences – most likely the speculation he and Katya have faced over their marriage after she was pictured kissing her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh.

“As I look back over the past year I have had some amazing experiences and some not so fantastic experiences, but I’m all about the positive energy so I want to share with you some great moments over 2018 as I’m excited for 2019,” Neil wrote alongside the photo montage.

Neil and Katya have insisted their marriage remains strong as ever following her kiss with comedian Seann, and the couple recently celebrated Christmas together in Russia with Katya’s family. And the pair have plenty to look forward to in 2019, as they will star as the protagonists of Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story".

The Strictly stars will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

